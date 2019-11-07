The Latest: Saudi official declines comment on spying

11:15 a.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A former co-worker and friend of a man accused of working for the Saudi government to gather confidential personal information from thousands of Twitter accounts says she never recalled him as being political.

Shirine Hossaini said Thursday that she and former Twitter employee Ahmad Abouammo worked together for several years at the headquarters of the Middle East Broadcasting Networks in Springfield, Virginia.

She described Abouammo as "really sweet, happy, very thoughtful, really trustworthy."

He and Saudi citizen Ali Alzabarah are charged with being agents of Saudi Arabia without registering with the U.S. government. Abouammo is detained and investigators believe Alzabarah is in Saudi Arabia.

Hossaini says she worked in promotions and he headed social media management while the two worked at the non-profit media company financed by U.S. government funding that also goes to Voice of America.

She says she and other friends are considering writing letters of support to the court for Abouammo and offering to testify as character witnesses.

1 a.m.