The Latest: Haitian crowd finds 2 suspects in assassination

The latest developments in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse:

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — At least two suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were found and roughed up by civilians in the capital of Port-au-Prince and were then turned over to police.

Journalists saw scores of people gather around the men on Thursday, grabbing the suspects by their shirts and the back of their pants, pushing them and on occasion slapping them. People in the crowd said they had found the two hiding in bushes.

Police arrived shortly afterward to arrest the men, who were sweating heavily and were wearing clothes that seemed to be smeared with mud. Officers placed them in the back of a pickup truck and drove away as the crowd ran after them to the nearby police station.

Once the crowd arrived, some began to chant: “They killed the president! Give them to us. We’re going to burn them!”

The crowd later set fire to several abandoned cars riddled with bullet holes that they apparently believed belonged to the suspects. The cars didn’t have license plates and inside one of them was an empty box of bullets and some water.