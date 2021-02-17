The Latest: Harris talks federal relief in weather emergency

A woman crosses Wabash Avenue Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after an overnight storm dumped up to 18.5 inches in the Chicago area.
Peyton McKinney uses a laundry basket for a sled Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Nolensville, Tenn. Much of Tennessee was hit with a winter storm that brought freezing rain, snow, sleet and freezing temperatures.
Snow is piled up on a swing Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, 2021, in La Porte, Ind., after a heavy overnight snowfall. Officially between 5-8 inches fell across the county overnight, but lake effect snow was adding to that total in some areas.
Houston Police officers Kenneth Bigger, center, and Aaron Day, center right, hand out blankets to people under the elevated portion of I-45 in downtown Houston, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, as a winter weather continues to hit the area.
A United Airlines jet is deiced at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. Airport officials said crews are still working to clear thick patches of ice off of the airfield. They expect the airfield to open later this evening after being closed for days due to the severe cold weather which blanketed the area with snow and ice.
FILE - Vehicles are piled up after a fatal crash on Interstate 35 near Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 that it will investigate a massive crash last week involving over 130 vehicles on an icy Texas highway that left six people dead and dozens injured.
Icicles form on a citrus tree from a sprinkler system used to protect the trees from the freezing temperatures on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Edinburg, Texas. A sprawling blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually snowy emergency Monday that knocked out power for more than 2 million people, shut down grocery stores and air travel and closed schools ahead of frigid days still to come.
Francisco Nara with Cowan Landscaping clears snow from a sidewalk on 21st Street near Xanthus Ave., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla.
People push a car free after spinning out in the snow Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Waco, Texas. A winter storm that brought snow, ice and plunging temperatures across the southern Plains and caused a power emergency in Texas stretched its frigid fingers down to the Gulf Coast.
Two men climb over downed trees as they head out to retrieve gas for generators, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va., following a winter weather system.
Maintenance workerLelon Armstrong shovels the sidewalk outside a parking garage in Downtown Memphis, Tenn. as below freezing temperatures grip the Mid-South on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Icicles hang from a building Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in North Kansas City, Mo. A cold streak continues across the region with temperatures expected to drop to -13 degrees Fahrenheit by by Monday.
Icicles cling to the Marshall University Memorial Fountain after a winter storm on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in downtown Huntington, W.Va.
Fallen trees litter the ground after a tornado tore through a residential area of Brunswick County, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, killing multiple people and injuring others in its trail of destruction.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon stands on his kitchen counter to warm his feet over his gas stove Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Power was out for thousands of central Texas residents after temperatures dropped into the single digits when a snow storm hit the area on Sunday night.
Power lines are shown Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. More than 4 million people in Texas still had no power a full day after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.
Pierre Scott, a 59 year-old guest and volunteer at a warming center run by OurCalling, changed socks on his socially-distanced cot at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Scott like a lot of other folks, found refuge from the overnight sub-zero temperatures.
The Latest on winter weather across the U.S. (all times local):
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris has addressed the people suffering through the loss of heat and electricity in Texas and other states.
Harris said at the top of a live interview Wednesday on NBC’s “Today" show that she knows people without electricity can't see her and the president right now.
But she said “the president and I are thinking of them and really hope that we can do everything that is possible through the signing of the emergency orders to get federal relief to support them."
More than three million people were still without power Wednesday morning in Texas and seven other states, according to the poweroutage.us website, which tracks utility outages nationwide.
