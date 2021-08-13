The Latest: Georgia care workers alarmed by virus surge

On Friday, Neshoba County had the highest per capita coronavirus caseload in Mississippi and the 55th highest among all counties in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Neshoba General is not alone in the struggle with cases as the delta variant has proliferated in Mississippi since early July. Health officials say few intensive care beds are available anywhere in Mississippi.

On Friday, the state opened an air-conditioned tent as a field hospital in a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. It’s staffed by health care workers sent by the federal government. Patients with COVID-19 can be transferred there from around the state.

Mississippi has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. at 36% , compared to 50% for the nation.

