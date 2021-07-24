The Latest: Horigome wins 1st ever Olympic skateboard gold

Batsarashkina shot an Olympic-record 240.3 points, finishing 0.9 ahead of Bulgaria’s Antoaneta Kostadinova.

China’s Jian Ranxin took bronze after matching Greece’s Anna Korakaki’s three-year-old record of 587 points to lead qualifying.

Georgia’s Nina Salukvadze made history by becoming the first athlete to compete in nine Olympics and announced her retirement to Russian media after failing to qualify for the finals.

———

Bryson DeChambeau has tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the United States for Tokyo and will miss the Olympics. He’ll be replaced by Patrick Reed.

DeChambeau, last year’s U.S. Open champion, becomes the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus. He says he is “deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA.”