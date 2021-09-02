The Latest: J&J vaccines made in Africa will stay in Africa

Bulgaria has seen a surge of daily virus cases over the past month, while only 17 percent of the Balkan country’s 7 million people have been fully vaccinated, placing it last in the European Union.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Thursday called the situation in her country “challenging” and said they had “miscalculated and therefore now were addressing the situation” after the Scandinavian country in recent days has seen a spike in new cases, chiefly among those aged between 13 and 19.

“There is now a lot of infection among children and young people,” Solberg said, adding school children aged between 12 and 15 would be offered one shot of a vaccine.

“The vaccine will help to ensure that this group also has a more normal everyday life,” Solberg told a news conference.

She added that the infection was unevenly distributed across Norway and “we believe it is right to meet local outbreaks with local measures.”

A further opening of Norway is being put on hold. "We will not take that risk when there is so little time left before all adults have been given the opportunity to protect themselves with a vaccine,” Solberg said.

