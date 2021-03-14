The Latest: Jacob Collier's studio is also where he grew up

The 21-year-old Cyrus told The Associated Press before Sunday’s Grammy Awards that she had already been thinking of Loretta “Mammie” Finley, who died in August, when “someone said, ‘You look just like your grandma.’ And I started tearing up and it’s just been really emotional because I would have given anything to be with her, you know, or let her have her just be able to watch this on the TV. But I feel like I kind of have her with me.”

She said she has taken comfort and support from her family, which includes her father Billy Ray Cyrus and sister Miley Cyrus.

Wearing a wildly elaborate Schiaparelli cream-colored gown, Noah Cyrus says to make her own name she has had to “try to work with ten times more passion, more love” and to “be more driven.”

DaBaby says his Grammy performance will be “beautiful” despite performing in a “room full of nobody.”

DaBaby is among the performers who, because of the pandemic, pre-recorded a performance at the Los Angeles Convention Center with no audience that will air during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards telecast.