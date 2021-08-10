The Latest: Kentucky governor orders mask use in schools

———

WASHINGTON — The nation’s capital will require that all local government workers and public school teachers be fully inoculated by Sept. 19.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s policy, announced Tuesday, largely mirrors those adopted recently by the federal government and U.S. military. Those who opt out of the vaccine must submit to weekly self-testing.

The policy does not apply to teachers in the city’s robust charter school network, which holds about half of D.C. students. But it has been endorsed by the local teachers union and local AFL-CIO chapter.

Virus metrics have spiked in D.C. and the larger DMV area of northern Virginia and southern Maryland. But health officials maintain that new infections are predominantly among the unvaccinated, saying breakthrough infections among the vaccinated among are rare, and then milder and less infectious.

