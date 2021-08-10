The Latest: Live updates as Cuomo announces resignation

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Joe Biden did not speak with Cuomo before his resignation and Cuomo did not give the administration advance notice.

Biden and Cuomo were once close allies. But the president called for Cuomo to step down last week in response to an independent investigations' findings.

Psaki said those views “stand” and that “this is a story about these courageous women who came forward.”

Psaki said that Biden has yet to speak to Kathy Hochul, who will take over in two weeks. But Psaki added that the administration looks forward to working with her.

1:10 p.m.

Votes of confidence have come pouring in for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is set to take the reins to New York from Gov. Andrew Cuomo in two weeks.