The Latest: AP Source: Shots required for nursing home staff

Clemson University, the College of Charleston and the University of South Carolina instituted similar mask rules following the high court’s Tuesday ruling. South Carolina State University officials also announced their mask mandate.

———

NEW ORLEANS — A federal court says a medical college in north Louisiana cannot force students to get COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of enrollment.

Three students at the Edwards Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Monroe filed a lawsuit earlier this month, objecting to getting the vaccine on religious grounds. The college is a private institution but it operates on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

A federal judge ruled that the medical college’s collaborative agreement with the public state university makes it subject to the state’s law against religious discrimination.

And it said the private college violated that law with its vaccination policy.

———

GENEVA — The chief scientist of the World Health Organization is warning of “even more dire situations” worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic if high-income countries start administering vaccine boosters ahead of poorer countries without vaccines.