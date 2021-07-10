The Latest: Malta requires proof of vaccination for visitors

However, the vaccine remains under emergency use authorization by the federal government, the university noted in a statement Thursday.

The university previously proposed a vaccine requirement, and a draft of the policy was posted to UNM’s website.

UNM officials continue to urge those who aren’t vaccinated to continue to wear a mask.

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new guidelines Friday. The changes come after a growing national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in recent months in COVID hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S.

The nation’s top public health agency is not advising schools to require shots for teachers and vaccine-eligible kids.

The guidance generally leaves it to local officials to figure out how to ensure the unvaccinated are using precautions while letting those who are fully protected go mask-free. The biggest questions will be at middle schools where some students are eligible for shots and others aren’t.