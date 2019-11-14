The Latest: Man accused in 1987 abduction gets prison time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. prosecutors in Connecticut disclosed the request in court documents filed Wednesday in the case of Allan Mann Jr., who faces an abduction charge in Toronto.

Mann has been detained in the U.S. for more than a year and faces sentencing Thursday in New Haven, Connecticut, for illegally obtaining American government housing and medical benefits.

Authorities allege Mann kidnapped his son during a court-ordered visitation in Toronto amid a child custody dispute with his wife.

They say he lived on the lam for 31 years before being caught last year in Vernon, Connecticut.

Mann’s son is now in his 30s and was reunited with his mother after his father’s arrest.

5:50 a.m.

A Canadian man accused of abducting his toddler son in Toronto in 1987 and living on the lam for three decades faces sentencing in the U.S. for illegally obtaining government benefits.

Allan Mann Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut. He pleaded guilty to making a false statement in August.