The Latest: Man wounded in shooting at game faces charges

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday during the third quarter of a playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds.

Prosecutors say a 27-year-old man remains hospitalized in stable condition and will be undergoing surgery. A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition, and a 15-year old boy was treated for a graze wound. Authorities earlier had said only two people were wounded.

A gunman opened fire at a New Jersey high school football game, wounding two people and touching off “mayhem” as fans and players frantically ran for cover.

One of those wounded Friday night was a young boy. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said he was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Philadelphia “with some serious injuries.” The other victim was a man.

Tyner told The Associated Press the shooting took place on the Pleasantville side of the bleachers. No one had been arrested as of late Friday. Authorities were investigating whether more than one shooter might have been involved.

