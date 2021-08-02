The Latest: Maryland sees rise of COVID-19 cases

On Monday, 33 hospitals were reporting a critical staffing shortage in the state. The figure is twice what it was during previous virus surges since the pandemic began.

“We do have additional ICU beds, which could be converted to COVID units if it gets to that point,” said Tania Leets-Santana, the spokeswoman..

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there are 10,389 patients currently hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Monday. The Florida Hospital Association said the state reached its peak last year on July 23, with 10,170 hospitalizations.

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Florida’s largest health care systems says many hospitalized COVID-19 patients will only be able to receive guests virtually, not in person, in order to free up space at its hospitals.

Exceptions will be made for children under the age of 18, obstetrics, pediatrics and end of life situations, Advent Health’s Central Florida division said Monday in a statement.

“The reason we are adjusting our status is to ensure we have capacity in the future,” the statement said. ”Our hospitals are designed in such a way that spaces are flexible and expandable.”