The Latest: Masks worn on chins, or not at all, at Derby

Baffert broke a tie with longtime friend and fellow Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, who had owned the old mark of 219 Grade 1 wins in North America.

“I didn’t know I was that close to the record until a month ago,” Baffert said. “To do it here on this big day is very special.”

Baffert and Lukas have known each other for over 40 years, going back to when both men trained quarter horses before switching to thoroughbreds.

———

2:55 p.m.

In normal years, Derby-goers cram shoulder-to-shoulder into Churchill Downs. But with limited capacity this year, fans are breezing around easily, with no long lines weaving from the wagering windows.

“In days past, that’s all you did all day: wait in line for everything. Go watch the race, then get in line, get in line for a drink, get in line for the bathroom,” said Tina Cox, a local who’s been to the Derby dozens of times.

Many spectators were not wearing masks despite them being required, but Cox said she didn’t feel uncomfortable in the track’s outdoor spaces.