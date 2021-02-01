The Latest: Massachusetts braces for snow's arrival, wind

A winter storm warning remained in effect until Tuesday for much of the state. Forecasters were predicting Sussex, Warren and Morris counties in the north could see additional snow accumulations of 16 to 22 inches (41 to 56 centimeters).

The central part of the state could get an additional 10 to 15 inches (20 to 38 centimeters).

10:50 a.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the storm is not impacting the delivery of vaccines to Connecticut. During a morning news conference, he said most vaccinations scheduled for Monday are being postponed, but he’s not concerned that any vaccine will go to waste.

“The vaccines, kept refrigerated, are good for eight to 10 days, so that’s not a problem,” he said. “And if this is three or four weeks since your first vaccination, if it gets put off a few days, don’t worry. It will still stay very effective.”

Lamont noted that while many schools closed on Monday, he expects them to be back in session soon because all of them are now set up for remote learning as a result of the pandemic.