The Latest: Meghan reveals suicidal thoughts after marriage

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — The latest on Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Harry, their first since stepping away from royal life:

6:05 p.m.

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she had suicidal thoughts after marrying Prince Harry, and the palace prevented her from getting help.

Meghan told Winfrey in the interview airing Sunday night that she “just didn’t see a solution” to the mental suffering she had experienced since joining the royal family and that she told Harry she “didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

She said she went to a senior royal staffer and said she needed to get help for her mental health, but was told it would be bad for the family if she did.

She described the moment as a breaking point leading to her and Harry stepping aside from their royal duties.

Meghan said she “wasn't planning to say anything shocking" during the interview, “I'm just telling you what happened.”

———

5:45 p.m.

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she realized soon after marrying Prince Harry that she learned that the institution of the royal family would not protect her.