The Latest: Merkel: EU needs to redouble vaccine production

The government information service says officials are looking into “how and when the talks can resume.”

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s president said he hoped his country will soon overcome the coronavirus pandemic but asked people to continue adhering to social distancing rules.

President Arif Alvi made his comments in a televised speech Thursday after witnessing a military parade in the capital, Islamabad.

Authorities provided face masks to all those who witnessed the military parade.

His comments came shortly after Pakistan reported 3,946 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, one of the highest increases in recent months.

On Thursday, Pakistan also reported 63 additional deaths from coronavirus, increasing the country’s total fatalities to 14,028 among 640,988 cases since last year.

Alvi’s remarks came a day after Pakistan’s top health official Faisal Sultan said his country will purchase 1 million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine and 60,000 doses of the vaccine made by Chinese company CanSino Biologics.