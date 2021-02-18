The Latest: Most of a Mississippi city is without water

Members of Maxwell’s Volunteer Fire Department found Effenbeck’s body when they went to check on him.

“They were doing random checks of people around Maxwell who live alone, and they knew (Effenbeck) had a history of not having utilities,” Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said Wednesday afternoon.

Kramer said Effenbeck had relied on a propane heater to warm his home for several years, but the home was frigid when he was found.

———

ABILENE, Texas -- Six people have died of the cold in a West Texas county, including a 60-year-old man found dead in his bed in a frigid house.

Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores said three people have died of the cold in the city. A homeless 67-year-old man died Monday. Two other people died Wednesday, including the man found dead in his bed. Flores said the freezing temperature was the same in the house as outside. The man’s wife was found nearby near death and has been hospitalized.

Another man died at a health-care facility after a lack of water pressure made medical treatment impossible.