The Latest: NY lifts virus rules; 70% of adults get 1-shot

“Masks or face coverings will not be required in any settings anywhere, including schools, camps and childcare facilities,” Hogan said. “Businesses and other workplaces are obviously still able to set their own policies, and we’ll support their ability to do so. But there will not be any legal mandate from the state for wearing masks at any location anywhere in the state.”

Hogan, a Republican, also says July 1 will be the start of a 45-day grace period through Aug. 15, “where certain regulations will continue to be relaxed to help people complete the transition out of the pandemic.”

The governor says Maryland is granting an extension of the state’s moratorium on evictions related to COVID-19 through Aug. 15. Health officials will have a 45-day period to transition from emergency operations.

NEW YORK — The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has topped 600,000 as the vaccination drive has decreased daily cases and deaths.

That’s according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The number of lives lost is greater than the population of Baltimore or Milwaukee. It is about equal to the number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019.