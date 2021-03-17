The Latest: NY to end curfew for casinos, movies in April

Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, said during a congressional hearing that studies looking at distancing of 3 feet in schools got underway after it became clear that the agency’s 6-feet distancing recommendation would be difficult.

“Whenever there are challenges, that’s when science emerges,” she said.

So far, Walensky noted there has only been one published study indicating students with masks can be seated as close as 3 feet apart, without increasing the risk of infection. But she noted other studies have been in progress.

During the hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci also said high school students could start being vaccinated by the beginning of fall, pending results from ongoing studies. He anticipates younger children could start being vaccinated starting by early 2022.

———

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s health minister says that unless at least 200 private doctors volunteer to help the public health service’s battle against COVID-19 in the next 48 hours, he will recommend the prime minister orders the requisitioning of their services.