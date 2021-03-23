The latest on Colorado shooting that left 10 dead; Rush Limbaugh's replacement; Sweet 16's historic field

Today is Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Details emerge from mass shooting at Colorado supermarket; Rush Limbaugh's replacement is Rush Limbaugh; and NCAA has historic Sweet 16 field.
TOP STORIES
Colorado marks latest mass tragedy after 10 killed
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A shooting at a crowded Colorado supermarket that killed 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive, sent terrorized shoppers and workers scrambling for safety and stunned a state that has grieved several mass killings. A lone suspect was in custody, authorities said.
Hundreds of police officers from throughout the Denver metropolitan area responded to the Monday afternoon attack, converging on a King Soopers supermarket in a busy shopping plaza in southern Boulder.
SWAT officers carrying ballistic shields slowly approached the store as others quickly escorted frightened people away from the building, some of its windows shattered. Customers and employees fled through a back loading dock to safety. Others took refuge in nearby shops.
One suspect was in custody, a tearful Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said late Monday. Authorities didn't identify the suspect, though Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said the suspect was the only person injured and was receiving medical care. Read more:
Rush Limbaugh's syndicator to keep his voice alive on radio
NEW YORK (AP) — The replacement for Rush Limbaugh is ... Rush Limbaugh, at least in part.
Premiere Networks, the company that syndicated Limbaugh's afternoon program to some 600 radio stations across the country, said Monday that it would continue airing a series of guest hosts that play archival audio footage of the late personality. Limbaugh died of cancer on Feb. 17.
“No one can replace Rush Limbaugh, and Premiere Networks will continue to provide millions of loyal listeners with the voice of Rush for the long term,” said Rachel Nelson, company spokeswoman. Read more:
In terms of chaos, this year's Sweet 16 field is historic
By at least one measure, this is the most chaotic Sweet 16 field to date.
The seed numbers of the 16 remaining teams add up to 94, the highest total since the NCAA Tournament expanded in 1985. The previous record of 89 was set in 1986.
This year's regional semifinals include 15th-seeded Oral Roberts, 12th-seeded Oregon State, 11th-seeded Syracuse, 11th-seeded UCLA and eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago. Read more:
In other news today ...
- President Joe Biden will showcase health insurance cost cuts in a speech in Ohio Tuesday during what may be the best time for Democrats to talk up the Affordable Care Act since it became law.
- Israelis began voting on Tuesday in the country's fourth parliamentary election in two years — a highly charged referendum on the divisive rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- The end of jury selection is in sight at the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, with just one more needed ahead of opening statements next week.
- The foreign ministers of China and Russia affirmed their countries' close ties at a meeting Tuesday, amid intense criticism and new Western sanctions against them over human rights.
- Mike Tyson is getting in the TV drama ring against himself. On the heels of Hulu's announcement of a Tyson miniseries to be made without his involvement, the boxing great said he's producing a limited series starring Jamie Foxx.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
ON THIS DATE
