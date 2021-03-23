The latest on Colorado shooting that left 10 dead; Rush Limbaugh's replacement; Sweet 16's historic field

Flash flood watches have been issued along the Gulf Coast, as a much wetter weather pattern begins for the South. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Details emerge from mass shooting at Colorado supermarket; Rush Limbaugh's replacement is Rush Limbaugh; and NCAA has historic Sweet 16 field.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Colorado marks latest mass tragedy after 10 killed

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A shooting at a crowded Colorado supermarket that killed 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive, sent terrorized shoppers and workers scrambling for safety and stunned a state that has grieved several mass killings. A lone suspect was in custody, authorities said.

Hundreds of police officers from throughout the Denver metropolitan area responded to the Monday afternoon attack, converging on a King Soopers supermarket in a busy shopping plaza in southern Boulder.