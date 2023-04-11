Aliyah Boston is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, going to the Indiana Fever. It’s the first time that the Fever have had the top choice in the draft and they chose the South Carolina star. Boston, a three-time AP All-American who also was the Player of the Year as a junior, will solidify the post for Indiana. The Fever had the worst record in the league last season, going 5-31. Boston was one of four South Carolina players expected to be taken in the first two rounds of the draft. Minnesota took Diamond Miller with the No. 2 pick and Dallas drafted Maddy Siegrist with the third pick.