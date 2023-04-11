Today is Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Police say a Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace, killing five people. Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon. He was killed by police responding to the shooting Monday. Gwinn-Villaroel also said the shooter livestreamed the attack. An emotional Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he lost a close friend in the shooting. At least nine others were wounded in the attack, including a police officer who had just graduated from the academy on March 31. The shooting comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tributes are growing for the five people slain in a shooting at a Louisville bank. Friends shared details of their lives and mourners gathered at vigils Monday. Details were also emerging about some of the wounded, including a rookie officer who was just recently sworn in. Louisville’s former Mayor Greg Fischer said he’s known 63-year-old Tommy Elliott, one of those killed, for 40 years. He said Elliott was a devoted family man and loyal friend. The other slain victims include Joshua Barrick, Juliana Farmer, Deana Eckert and James Tutt. Nine others have been treated for injuries from the shooting.
One of the two Black Democrats who were expelled last week from the GOP-led Tennessee House has been reinstated. Nashville’s governing council voted Monday to send Justin Jones straight back to the Legislature. He quickly returned to the chamber after being sworn in on the Capitol steps. The council vote returns Jones to the Capitol after just four days. Republicans banished the two over their role in a gun-control protest on the House floor in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting. The other lawmaker, Justin Pearson, could be reappointed Wednesday.
The Biden administration has formally determined that a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on espionage charges has been “wrongfully detained.” The designation elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the U.S. government hierarchy and means that a dedicated State Department office will take the lead on securing his release. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the determination on Monday, saying he condemned the arrest and Russia's repression of independent media. Russian authorities arrested Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, on March 29. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained for alleged spying.
Aliyah Boston is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, going to the Indiana Fever. It’s the first time that the Fever have had the top choice in the draft and they chose the South Carolina star. Boston, a three-time AP All-American who also was the Player of the Year as a junior, will solidify the post for Indiana. The Fever had the worst record in the league last season, going 5-31. Boston was one of four South Carolina players expected to be taken in the first two rounds of the draft. Minnesota took Diamond Miller with the No. 2 pick and Dallas drafted Maddy Siegrist with the third pick.
The U.S. national emergency to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic has ended. On Monday, President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution to bring the national emergency to a close after three years — weeks before it was set to expire alongside a separate public health emergency. The national emergency allowed the government to take sweeping steps to respond to the virus and support the country’s economic, health and welfare systems. Some of the emergency measures have already been successfully wound-down, while others are still being phased out. The public health emergency underpins tough immigration restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border, and is set to expire on May 11.
A handful of states led by Democratic governors are stockpiling doses of drugs used in medication abortions amid fears that a court ruling could restrict access to the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S. Massachusetts has purchased enough doses of the drug mifepristone to last for more than a year. California has secured an emergency stockpile of up to 2 million pills of another abortion medication, misoprostol. And in Washington state, officials have purchased 30,000 doses of the generic version of mifepristone — enough to last three years. The actions follow a court ruling that put on hold federal approval of mifepristone.
American and Filipino forces have launched their largest combat exercises in decades in Philippine waters across the disputed South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, where Washington has warned China over its increasingly aggressive actions. The annual drills called Balikatan will run up to April 28 and involve more than 17,600 military personnel. It's the latest display of American firepower in Asia, as the Biden administration strengthens an arc of alliances to better counter China, including in a possible confrontation over Taiwan. Meanwhile, the Philippine foreign and defense secretaries will meet their American counterparts in Washington to discuss the American military presence and proposed joint naval patrols. China has warned against the U.S. deployment in the region.
Al Jaffee, Mad magazine's award-winning cartoonist and ageless wise guy who delighted millions of kids with the sneaky fun of the Fold-In and the snark of "Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions," has died. He was 102.
A leaked document suggests U.S. spies caught Russian intelligence officers boasting that they had convinced the oil-rich United Arab Emirates “to work together against US and UK intelligence agencies." The purported document was posted online as part of a major U.S. intelligence breach. U.S. officials have declined to comment on the document, which had top-secret markings and was viewed by The Associated Press. The Emirati government dismissed the allegations that the UAE had deepened ties with Russia as “categorically false.” But the allegation comes at a time of growing U.S. concerns about companies in the UAE helping Russia thwart international sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
