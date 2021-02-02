The Latest: Pennsylvania declares emergency for snow removal

Power outages in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are minimal, fewer than 1,000 in the Ocean State and about 4,000 in Massachusetts.

8:40 a.m.

Much of southern New Hampshire got about a foot of snow with Derry having gotten 13 inches (33 centimeters). Parts of northern New Hampshire, known for ski resorts and snowmobile trails, have 9 to 10 inches (23 to 25 centimeters) on the ground.

“For the next couple of weeks, the conditions are going to be phenomenal” for winter sports, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday during an interview on WZID-FM.

6:10 a.m.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey residents spent Groundhog Day repeatedly plowing and shoveling after a winter storm left as much as 30 inches (76 centimeters) of snow in the northern part of the state.

Snow showers, blowing snow and coastal flooding continued to cause problems Tuesday throughout the state, forecasters said.

A state of emergency imposed Sunday by Gov. Phil Murphy remained in effect and state government offices were closed for nonessential personnel.

The National Weather Service reported 30 inches of snow fell in parts of Sussex and Morris counties on Monday.