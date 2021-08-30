The Latest: Pentagon says 'still time' to get Americans out

Qatar has ties with both Washington and the Taliban, which took control over nearly all of Afghanistan in past weeks. The tiny Gulf Arab state is taking part in a meeting of key partners hosted by the United States on Monday to discuss next steps in Afghanistan.

———

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A plane provided by the government of Pakistan has brought medicine and health supplies from the World Health Organization to Afghanistan.

WHO said Monday’s shipment was the first of medical supplies to land in Afghanistan since the country came under control of the Taliban two weeks ago.

The plane, which departed from Dubai, landed in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on Aug. 14, a day before Kabul.

WHO said the supplies included trauma kits and emergency health kits enough to cover the basic needs of more than 200,000 people, as well as treat 6,500 trauma patients. It said the supplies will be delivered to 40 health facilities in 29 provinces across Afghanistan.

The plane was loaded with supplies by WHO’s logistics team at the International Humanitarian City in Dubai. WHO said that “a reliable humanitarian air bridge is urgently required.”