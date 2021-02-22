The Latest: Philippine leader won't ease virus restrictions

“Teachers have been clamoring for the prioritization of having the vaccine,” Hofmeister said.

There have been 419,853 coronavirus cases and 4,203 deaths due to COVID-19 in Oklahoma since the pandemic began, the state health department reported.

LONG BEACH, Calif. — More than 7.3 million Californians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine but supplies are well below the amount that the state has the capacity to administer, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

“There’s not enough vaccines to accommodate the need and demand,” Newsom said during a stop in Long Beach on a tour of vaccination efforts around the state. “Sites all across the state of California are toggling back based up on limited supply. That’s a manufacturing issue.”

California anticipates receiving 1.4 million doses this week and 1.5 million next week, he said.

“It’s simply not what we’re capable of administering, we could do exponentially more, but nonetheless we are seeing modest improvement week to week,” he said.

Overall, there is a “bright light” at the end of the tunnel, the governor said.