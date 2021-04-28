The Latest: Philippines extends virus lockdown to mid-May

Today, Los Angeles, San Diego and other populous counties are advertising that anyone can walk in for a shot, and the state is texting reminders that plenty of appointments are available. Rural Humboldt County even declined 1,000 extra doses last week due to lackluster demand.

More than 18 million of an estimated 32 million people eligible for vaccine in California are fully or partially vaccinated, including nearly half of people in economically vulnerable ZIP codes hardest hit by the pandemic and 73% of residents 65 and older. The country’s most populous state, like much of the U.S., appears to have hit a vaccine plateau.

But that doesn’t mean everyone who wants a vaccine can get one.

Marlies Mokhtarzadeh was turned away from a downtown Millbrae pharmacy offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine by a clerk who told her to make an appointment online. But Mokhtarzadeh, 80, isn’t able to do that and her granddaughters have also failed to book her an appointment so she'll wait for her San Francisco Bay Area physician to get the vaccine instead.

MADRID — Spain’s health officials say that vaccination efforts are picking up pace after a record week in both the arrival of doses and the number of shots administered.