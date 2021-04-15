The Latest: Pope offers Brazilians hope among soaring deaths

“If you finish vaccinating your people before Africa or other parts of the world, you have not done yourself any justice because variants will emerge and undermine your own vaccination efforts,“ Nkengasong said.

He said the uncertainty around the arrival of second doses puts the African continent in a “very dicey situation.”

African officials aim to vaccinate 750 million people over the next two years. Just under 14 million vaccine doses have been administered across the 54 countries.

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thailand’s coronavirus cases surpassed 1,500 on Thursday to set another record, sparking concerns the country's outbreak may spiral out of hand.

More than 8,000 cases have been recorded since April 1 in a fresh outbreak linked to nightclubs and bars in central Bangkok. The 1,543 new cases pushes the country’s tally to 37,543, with 97 deaths.

Dr. Chawetsan Namwat from the Department of Disease Control said the outbreak appeared to have spread beyond entertainment venues with new cases now linked to seminars, office meetings and student field trips.