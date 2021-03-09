The Latest: Prince Charles stays mum on Oprah interview

And asked about her personal friendship with Meghan since the couple toured the country in 2018, Ardern said she had kept in touch.

“But ultimately, the matters that are being canvassed here I see as for Meghan and Harry to respond to directly. These are matters about their personal lives and their personal decisions, and I don’t think it deserves a commentary from anyone else,” she said.

———

LOS ANGELES — Prince Harry says he was “trapped” in the royal family before Meghan helped free him.

Oprah Winfrey asked Harry in their interview airing Sunday night whether he would have stepped down from his royal duties if he had never met Meghan.

“I wouldn’t have been able to,” the Duke of Sussex replied, “because I myself was trapped as well” until “the moment that I met Meg.”

Meghan said allegations that the couple’s departure was due to her scheming made no sense.

“I left my career, my life. I left everything because I love him,” she said. “Our plan was to do this forever.”

Harry said “we did everything we did to make it work” and would never have left had the palace been supportive of Meghan.