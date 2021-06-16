The Latest: Royal Caribbean sailing delayed by virus cases

At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were no plans to order mandatory vaccinations nationwide.

Russia was among the first countries in the world to deploy a coronavirus vaccine, but its vaccination rates have lagged behind many other nations, with only 18 million people -- or just 12% of the 146-million population -- receiving at least one shot as of early June.

In Moscow, where coronavirus cases have soared in recent weeks, only 1.8 million people, or 14% of the population, have received a shot.

The Russian authorities have reported more than 5.2 million confirmed virus cases and over 127,000 deaths. On Tuesday, officials registered 13,397 new infections, nearly half of which were reported in Moscow.

ANKARA, Turkey — Long lines for vaccines formed outside hospitals and health clinics across Turkey as the country ramped up its inoculation drive following last month’s agreement with Pfizer for 90 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — with an option for 30 million more.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter a record 1.24 million doses were administered in just one day on Tuesday.