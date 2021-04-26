The Latest: Sanofi to produce Moderna coronavirus vaccine

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency has redeployed more than 2,000 staff to support India’s response. Among the supplies the agency has sent are pre-made mobile field hospitals and lab supplies, he said.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said the reported cases and deaths in India were “certainly an underestimate of the true number of cases.”

At a press briefing on Monday, Tedros said the pandemic “continues to intensify” globally and that coronavirus infections have now risen for the ninth straight week, while deaths have increased for the sixth week in a row.

“There were as many cases globally last week as in the first five months of the pandemic,” he said.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. says it is providing a range of emergency assistance to India to help the country contain its surging coronavirus infections.

The White House says the help includes vaccine materials, therapeutics and devices that help provide oxygen. India set another record Monday for new coronavirus infections for a fifth day in a row with more than 350,000 cases.