The Latest: Spain expects increase in vaccine shipment

The government says the “most vulnerable” would be offered a booster shot before the winter, although it hasn’t identified those groups.

Britain has ordered 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and tens of millions more of several other vaccines, not all of which have been approved for use. U.K. scientists are conducting a study on the effects of mixing different types of vaccine.

Like other countries, Britain has been hit by shortfalls in promised vaccine supplies. However, almost 65% of adults have received a dose of vaccine, while 25% have received both doses.

LONDON — Prince Charles says he is “deeply saddened” by the surge in coronavirus deaths in India and urged people to back a charity appeal to buy oxygen equipment to help the stricken nation.

In a message to the people of India, the heir to the throne says “as India has helped others, so now must we help India.”

Britain has a huge Indian diaspora community of about 1.4 million people, and many have sought to support their home country during this crisis.