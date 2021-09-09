The Latest: Study: Nursing home deaths in 2020 much higher

That revision, Moeti said, is “in part because of the prioritization of bilateral deals over international solidarity.” Also, the rollout of booster shots by some richer countries has caused alarm. WHO officials say the target of vaccinating 10% of people in Africa by the end of this month is being missed. The goal is to vaccinate 40% by the end of the year.

Moeti reported a decrease of nearly 25% in new cases in Africa last week, “the steepest drop in eight weeks since the peak in July.”

AMSTERDAM — The European Medicines Agency expects to decide on whether four more coronavirus vaccines, including ones made by China and Russia, should be recommended for authorization across Europe by the end of the year.

Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the agency’s head of vaccines strategy, says the regulator was currently reviewing results of the vaccines made by CureVac and Novavax. The agency officials plan to discuss the shots with both companies “in the coming weeks.”

Earlier this year, CureVac reported its vaccine was less than 50% effective, while Novavax said its shot was about 90% effective. Novavax said it would seek approval first in developing countries rather than focus on the EU or the U.S. markets.