The Latest: Taliban fire director of Afghan cricket board

“We ask them (Taliban) to reopen our schools as soon as possible,” said one protester, Nargis Jamshid, 17. She added that not going to school feels as if “we are moving backward.”

“We demand that all girls must return to their schools and all the women should be allowed to get back to their work,” said Sharaara Sarwari, 18.

After taking power in Afghanistan last month, the Taliban initially said girls would be given equal access to education, albeit in gender-segregated settings, and promised inclusivity but have since imposed several restrictions on women.

On Sunday, female employees in the Kabul city government were told to stay home, with work only allowed for those who cannot be replaced by men. On Friday, the Taliban-run education ministry ordered boys from grades six to 12 back to school, starting Saturday, along with male teachers — but made no mention of girls in those grades returning to school.

In their previous rule in the 1990s, the Taliban had barred girls and women from schools, jobs and public life.

———

CAIRO — The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly bombings targeting Taliban vehicles in eastern Afghanistan.