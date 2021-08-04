The Latest: Texas' new case rise faster than earlier surges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A rural New Mexico school board has been suspended by the state Public Education Department for not going along with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s mask mandate for children as schools prepare for classes to resume.

The five-member Floyd school board voted last week to make masks and social distancing optional in the district, which has about 225 students. The board reaffirmed the decision in another vote Monday despite warnings from state officials that it could face suspension.

Education Secretary Ryan Stewart announced the decision Wednesday, saying the state agency has a responsibility to ensure a healthy environment for all staff and students.

Some of New Mexico’s largest districts already have imposed the state’s guidelines, but critics have raised concerns about parents not being given a choice.

———

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s capital city is instituting a vaccine mandate for most of its several thousand employees.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney made the announcement Wednesday, saying it will ensure the health and safety of both city workers and the public at large. He says that “the vaccine is our greatest tool to save lives and truly beat this pandemic.”