The Latest: Trainer Lukas pinch hits for 'Riders Up' command

“In days past, that’s all you did all day: wait in line for everything. Go watch the race, then get in line, get in line for a drink, get in line for the bathroom,” said Tina Cox, a local who’s been to the Derby dozens of times.

Many spectators were not wearing masks despite them being required, but Cox said she didn’t feel uncomfortable in the track’s outdoor spaces.

“It puts a little smiley face on the city for a minute, instead of all the doom and gloom, you come to this beautiful place and feel kind of normal again,” Cox said. “People are excited for something, looking forward to something. I always enjoy Derby, but this year it seems like everybody appreciates everything so much more.”

———

1:10 p.m.

A Houston furniture dealer who owns horses is placing a big-money bet on the Kentucky Derby.

Jim McIngvale, nicknamed “Mattress Mack,” is wagering at least $2 million on Saturday’s race, which will be the largest in Derby history. He doesn’t have a horse of his own in the race, so he plans to bet on 2-1 morning-line favorite Essential Quality.