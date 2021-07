The Latest: US gymnast Eaker doing well after positive test

The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

U.S. gymnast Kara Eaker is doing well physically but remains in isolation three days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Annie Heffernon, the vice president of the women’s program for USA Gymnastics, said Eaker is in isolation while teammate Leanne Wong is in quarantine.

Both athletes served as alternates for the U.S. team. Wong, who continues to test negative, was put in quarantine due to contact tracing.

Heffernon called the positive test a “nightmare scenario" and admitted she is dealing with anxiety while waiting for the team’s daily COVID-19 test results.

“I mean, we’re devastated for them,” Heffernon said. “Of course, it’s not anything we dreamed of happening or wanted to happen. And it was a rough 36 hours, I’m not going to lie. It was difficult for everybody. It was hard for me. It was hard for the athletes. It was hard for the staff.”

The six-women U.S. delegation of Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner worked out on each event during podium training on Thursday.