The Latest: US sending Mexico 8.5 million more vaccine doses

“God forbid if we don’t peak within a week or two. It’s just simply going to be a catastrophic situation for hospitals. There’s just no way to remotely sustain that,” Dr. Joe Kanter told Louisiana’s higher education officials Tuesday.

Kanter said: “The numbers really are just shocking. There’s more COVID being diagnosed on a day-by-day basis now than there ever has been.”

He said the delta variant of the coronavirus is difficult to model, so it’s hard to determine when Louisiana’s latest coronavirus surge will peak. But he warned that the models are worrisome, painting a “doomsday picture where we’re only a quarter of the way up to where we’re eventually going to go” and Louisiana faces another month or more of increasing COVID-19 caseloads. But Kanter said he’s “very hesitant” to believe that modeling.

The state has hit new record-breaking benchmarks of hospitalized COVID-19 patients each day for nearly a week.

“It’s a real dire situation, not so much for physical space. Hospitals will make physical space where they can. They will double up rooms where they have to,” Kanter said. “There’s just not enough qualified staff in the state right now to care for all these patients.”

