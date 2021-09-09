The Latest: US 'will work with Taliban' if standards met

She told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that it will have to decide what steps to take regarding many of the 33 members of the Taliban government who are on the U.N. sanctions blacklist, including the prime minister, the two deputy prime ministers and foreign minister.

Lyons says the humanitarian crisis is worsening and there is “a looming crisis” caused by donors freezing billions of dollars in Afghan assets. She says the fund freezes can cause “a severe economic downturn that could throw many more millions into poverty and hunger” and may spark a refugee exodus and set the country back for generations.

She says ways must be found to provide humanitarian relief “on a huge scale” and quickly allow money to flow to Afghanistan to “prevent a total breakdown of the economy and social order” while creating safeguards to ensure the money is not misused by the Taliban authorities.

In Lyons words, “The economy must be allowed to breathe for a few more months, giving the Taliban a chance to demonstrate flexibility and a genuine will to do things differently this time, notably from a human rights, gender and counterterrorism perspective.”