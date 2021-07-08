The Latest: Virus outbreak straining Fiji's medical system

The 1,275 new cases announced Thursday marked the second straight day above 1,200 and exceeded the previous one-day record of 1,240 set Christmas Day.

More than 1,000 of the infections were in the greater Seoul area, which is home to half the country’s 51 million people.

The viral surge is a worrisome development in a country where 70% of the people are still waiting for their first vaccine shot.

The country has struggled to maintain public vigilance with warmer temperatures and months of fatigue luring larger crowds to restaurants, bars and parks.

———

PORTLAND, Maine — Health officials in Maine say more than half the eligible population is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in every county in the state.

Maine has one of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. More than two-thirds of people age 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Data from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services show that the state’s highest vaccination rate is in Cumberland County, which is the state’s most populated as home to Portland. The rate there is about 80%.