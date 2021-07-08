The Latest: Official: Haitian American among those arrested

“We called for an election this year, or we’re continuing to call for one, because we feel that supporting democratic institutions, the democratic process, is something that would be in the interest of the people of Haiti,” she told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Psaki said that the White House had been in touch with the acting prime minister and “of course” the administration is “worried about, and closely monitoring, the security situation” in Haiti. And she reiterated the administration’s pledge to support the nation however needed.

“We stand ready to provide support, provide assistance, in any way that is formally requested by the government there. We are looking forward to hearing from them on what they would request and how we can help them through this period of time,” she said.

Meanwhile, the U.N.'s special envoy for Haiti, Helen La Lime, said in New York that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph had told U.N. officials he plans to maintain the scheduled Sept. 26 election date. She said the U.N. is working with Haitian officials “to look at the issues and to do our utmost to meet this date.”

———