The long game: COVID changed the way we play, watch, cheer

How right he was.

To be sure, LeBron James, Tom Brady and the LA Dodgers may very well have won titles even had the seasons not been contested amid the very different, pandemic-altered sports landscape that underscored the 2020-21 sports calendar. The championships were as richly deserved as any they’ve collected, maybe even more so given the new protocols and hurdles that had to be cleared to get to kickoff or first pitch, or even the next day’s practice.

But a shortened season, or a playoff series in a bubble, or a game played on the road against the backdrop of piped-in crowd noise and completely empty stands is … just that. Not normal. Not what we’re used to. Not quite the “real thing.”

The International Olympic Committee is holding out hope that its 2020 Games, now planned for the summer of 2021, might bring a semblance of normalcy back to sports and the world in general. Like or dislike the leaders who run that enterprise, there might not be a return as badly needed as this one.