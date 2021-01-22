The Mega Millions jackpot is $1 billion -- but your odds of winning it all are 1 in 302.5 million

Be allergic to water

Only one in 230 million people has an allergy to water, a condition called aquatic urticaria, per the BBC. People with the rare allergy develop hives when their skin comes in contact with water.

Become a saint

You've got a 1 in 20 million chance of being canonized in the Catholic Church, according to Gregory Baer, author of "Life: The Odds." He told ABC News ahead of his book release in 2003 you've got better odds of being named the Pope.

Become a movie star

You may have star power to spare, but you've also got a 1 in 1,190,000 chance of starring on the silver screen, according to "The Book of Odds" by Amram Shapiro. Hollywood is no joke.

Make it in the NBA under 6 feet tall