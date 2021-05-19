The National Hurricane Center is already watching a potential storm in the Atlantic

A developing weather system could become the first subtropical cyclone this weekend near Bermuda. CNN Meteorologist Jennifer Gray has your tropical update.

Hurricane season could begin before its official start for a seventh year in a row in the Atlantic Ocean, as the National Hurricane Center monitors a developing weather system that could become this season's first named storm.

Wednesday morning, the center recognized a region in the North Atlantic Ocean, northeast of Bermuda, as an area to watch for subtropical development. This weather system has a low, 30%, chance of formation within the next five days. If it becomes a tropical or subtropical storm, it will be named Ana.

The water temperatures are rather cool for a tropical cyclone to form, so if it does form it would likely be categorized as a subtropical cyclone.

Regardless of whether this system becomes a tropical or subtropical cyclone, there will not be significant impacts to land. Passing showers and gusty winds will be possible late in the week and into the weekend for Bermuda.

Pre-season activity isn't too unusual

This chance of development signals that hurricane season is just around the corner and the time to watch the Atlantic Ocean for tropical systems is beginning.