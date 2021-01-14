The New York Jets have reached an agreement in principle with 49ers assistant Robert Saleh to become their head coach.
As images and social media posts of Wednesday's insurrection at the US Capitol circulate online, some of those who were present are being identified, and some have lost or left their jobs.
Two Republican senators say President Trump should resign, as support for impeachment is gaining momentum in his final days in office after the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters.
The full extent of the assault on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters is coming into sharper focus, with scenes of violence so vast they are difficult to grasp.
Anyone flying to the U.S. will soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday. Here's the latest virus news.
President Donald Trump conceded to Joe Biden and condemned violent protests in a video. Here's a sampling of how thousands of Twitter users are reacting.
Donald Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The House voted 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats to rebuke the president.
Vogue released two images online, but the photo of a sneaker-clad Harris is the one that will grace the cover of the fashion bible's print edition.
Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were suspended and up to 15 more are under investigation for their alleged roles in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
President-elect Joe Biden will release most available COVID-19 vaccine doses to speed delivery to more people, a reversal of the Trump administration policy, his office said Friday.
The FBI is warning of plans for 'armed protests' at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after the siege at the U.S. Capitol.