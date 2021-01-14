 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The New York Jets have reached an agreement in principle with 49ers assistant Robert Saleh to become their head coach.
View Comments
AP

The New York Jets have reached an agreement in principle with 49ers assistant Robert Saleh to become their head coach.

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have reached an agreement in principle with 49ers assistant Robert Saleh to become their head coach.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI tracks concerning inauguration online chatter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News