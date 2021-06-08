The No. 1 US county for producing tornadoes just spawned another landspout

News crews and bystanders outside Denver captured this tornado that touched down outside Denver on June 7.

A tornado, first reported as a landspout before it fully developed, could be seen from the ground and from the air Monday afternoon across Weld County in Colorado.

The landspout was first spotted near Firestone. As it moved northeast, toward Platteville, it became a "well-developed tornado," according to trained storm spotters.

National Weather Service employees took photos of the tornado as it developed in Frederick and north of Longmont.

No injuries were reported, though there was damage, according to tweets by the Weld County Office of Emergency Management and the weather service.

"We'll be doing a damage survey on Tuesday, June 8th and provide details as they become available," the National Weather Service in Boulder wrote on its website. "We'll have details, including the exact tornado path, damage assessment, and EF rating."

"Weld County, where the tornado formed, is the No. 1 county in the US for producing tornadoes," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.

"Tornadoes in Colorado are typically short-lived and on the weaker side (usually EF-0 or EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale) and are often referred to as landspouts."