The Oscars bring back red carpet glam in whites, reds, gold

“I've never been dressed by a designer before," Warren told E!. “How cool is that?” A small Swarovski frog adorned her collar.

Odom walked the carpet with spouse Nicolette Robinson. They recently welcomed a second child.

“I am a lucky, lucky man,” he said, while Robinson was grateful for no baby spit up.

Amanda Seyfried chose vibrant red from Armani Prive, her hair in an Old Hollywood side-swept updo. It was among a slew of classic princess cuts, hers a strapless look with a plunging neckline. Halle Berry was a loner in mauve, unfurling her light-as-air train on the carpet with her hair in a short crop.

New mom Emerald Fennell, best director nominee for “Promising Young Woman,” smiled bright in a flowing spring green and pink gown. Lately, she's been making up personas to match her outfits. She topped off the look with sparkly lilac eye shadow.

“So tonight I am Susan your pottery teacher who has a business opportunity for you which is absolutely not a pyramid scheme,” she said.

This pottery teacher wore Gucci.