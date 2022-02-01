 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The reporters covering Nebraska's vaccination rate disparities

The reporters covering Nebraska's vaccination rate disparities
Behind the Headlines

When Nebraska officials refused to release information related to the number of residents getting COVID-19 vaccinations, Omaha World-Herald reporters Julie Anderson and Henry Cordes dug deep into federal data.

What they found last year was the widest gap in the country between urban and rural vaccination rates. 

In this episode of Behind the Headlines, Teri Barr talks with Cordes and Anderson to get answers to some of the big questions surrounding their work and check in on how things have been going in the months since their earliest articles about vaccination went up.

Nebraska's gap between urban and rural vaccination is widest in nation (June 28, 2021)

Omahans hesitant to get COVID vaccine need convincing that the shots are safe, effective (Sep 14, 2021)

Vaccinated, boosted Nebraskans 46 times less likely to need hospitals than unvaccinated ones (Jan 12, 2022)

Nebraska's COVID case growth at 85% last week, now at unprecedented levels (Jan 17, 2022)

COVID cases and hospitalizations up in Nebraska but coming down elsewhere (Jan 24, 2022)

