The results of Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, Serena Williams' Cincinnati opener pushed back, and more top news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Aug. 15:

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Two glaring misses then a red card for a reckless headbutt.

It was a home debut to forget for Liverpool's big offseason signing, Darwin Núñez.

Fortunately for the Reds, another South American came to the rescue at Anfield as a dazzling individual goal by Luis Díaz salvaged a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.

In his first competitive start for Liverpool, Núñez lost control after jostling with Joachim Andersen off the ball and thrust his head into the face of the Palace defender, with referee Paul Tierney watching on close by in the 57th minute.

Cincinnati Open

Serena Williams' opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday.

The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion. A spokesman for the tournament said the change was “on account of a number of factors related to scheduling.”

Williams has said she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not said what her last event will be, but has made it sound as if her final farewell will come at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York.

Bryce Dallas Howard

In case you were convinced otherwise, Bryce Dallas Howard reports that the gender pay gap is not extinct.

The actress, speaking to Insider, said she was paid "so much less" than her co-star Chris Pratt for their work in the "Jurassic World" films, released in 2015, 2018 and 2022.

"When I started negotiating for 'Jurassic,' it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage," she said. "And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set."

Eventually, she said, she discussed the disparity with Pratt, who took action to get his co-star equal terms on other franchise-related opportunities, like games and theme park rides.

