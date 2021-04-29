The royal Wii? Gold-plated Nintendo console made for Queen Elizabeth is up for sale

Playing video games just got a whole lot posher, as a gold-plated Nintendo Wii made for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II goes on sale on eBay.

But you might need to part with $300,000 if you want to game in a style fit for a royal.

The special console was made in 2009 by now-defunct hardware brand THQ, the seller, Donny Fillerup, said Thursday.

It was sent to the Queen as a marketing stunt but was rejected by her staff and returned to the company, he said.

THQ later filed for bankruptcy and its hardware stock, including the gold Wii, were bought by a private buyer, added Fillerup, who acquired the console in 2017.

Experts have valued the console at up to $1 million, said Fillerup, 32, who lives in the Netherlands and runs online console database Console Variations.

"I don't want to be that greedy," Fillerup said. He declined to say how much he paid for the console four years ago.

So far Fillerup has received several five-digit offers, but he is in no rush to sell.